Metlife (NYSE:MET) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Metlife (NYSE:MET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Argus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of MET opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 789,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

