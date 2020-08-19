Melon Price Tops $48.03 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $48.03 or 0.00405016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $60.04 million and $3.31 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Melon has traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.91 or 0.05446392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045639 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

