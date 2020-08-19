Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Medipharm Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Medipharm Labs in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Medipharm Labs and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

TSE:LABS opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Medipharm Labs has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.10.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

