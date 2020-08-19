Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$4.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Medical Facilities stock opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.90. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.50.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

