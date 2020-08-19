Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins raised Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock opened at C$7.02 on Monday. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 million and a P/E ratio of -18.19.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at C$189,119. Also, insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,943,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,634,895.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

