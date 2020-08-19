Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins raised Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock opened at C$7.02 on Monday. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 million and a P/E ratio of -18.19.
In related news, Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at C$189,119. Also, insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,943,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,634,895.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.
