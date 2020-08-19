MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (MZDAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS: MZDAY) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2020 – MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/8/2020 – MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

