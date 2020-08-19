Max Property Group (MPG) Reaches Market Cap of $517,025.16

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $517,025.16 and $653.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000213 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002422 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000164 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

