Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average of $209.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

