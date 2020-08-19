Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $94.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

