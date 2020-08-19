Marcus Corp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley raised Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:MCS opened at $12.55 on Monday. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $422.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Marcus by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Marcus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marcus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

