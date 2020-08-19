Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Laurentian in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 197.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

MGDPF stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

