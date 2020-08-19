Lundin Gold Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

LUG stock opened at C$12.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -17.78. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.97.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.