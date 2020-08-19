Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lumentum in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the technology company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LITE. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Lumentum stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $425,948.27. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $5,089,841. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,746,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

