Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

LOW opened at $157.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

