Lisa M. Pate Sells 1,212 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $13,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. THB Asset Management bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 824,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 341,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.