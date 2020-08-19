Lisa M. Pate Sells 1,212 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $13,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.
About US Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
