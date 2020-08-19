Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,203.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,845 shares of company stock worth $1,137,213 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LECO opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

