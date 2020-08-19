Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,213. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

