LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.16 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $259,943.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.05461748 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,006,909,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,087,830 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

