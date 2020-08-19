LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-251 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. LifeVantage has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $64,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $160,783. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.