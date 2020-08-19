LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.35. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. China Renaissance Securities raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

