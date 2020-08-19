Leslie Michael Platts Sells 177,075 Shares of AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 177,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £437.77 ($572.32), for a total value of £77,518,122.75 ($101,344,127.01).

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.96. AJ Bell PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.58 ($6.11).

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 4.38 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

