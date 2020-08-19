Legend Biotech Corporation Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:CALT)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CALT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CALT opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.