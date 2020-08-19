Laurentian Reaffirms Buy Rating for Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Laurentian in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 181.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

ARNGF opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

