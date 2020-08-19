Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.65.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$27.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.55. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$26.25 and a 12-month high of C$46.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$240.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 96.87%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

