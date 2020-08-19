Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) PT Lowered to $2.20

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 156.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LGORF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources from $1.90 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Largo Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGORF opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

