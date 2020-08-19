Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Raised to C$1.50

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.
Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.
About Largo Resources
Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.
