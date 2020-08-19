Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Raised to C$1.50

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.

In other news, Director Paulo Misk acquired 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,757.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$475,543.30.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.