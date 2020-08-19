La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LZB stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.