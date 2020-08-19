L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/4/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/3/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/3/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/10/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/6/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/26/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

6/24/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.54. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $68.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

