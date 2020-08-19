Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 88.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

