Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.