KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.