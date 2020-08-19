Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and Internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Software; Cloud Services; and Office Software and Services and Others. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.