Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $6.14.
Kingfisher Company Profile
