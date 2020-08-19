KeyCorp Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. CSFB raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.82.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. The company has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

