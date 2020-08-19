K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$6.99. The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 46.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.