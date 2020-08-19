K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$7.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) received a C$7.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$6.70 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.60.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

