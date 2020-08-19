K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of K12 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LRN. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

K12 stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,021 shares of company stock worth $5,497,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in K12 by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in K12 by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

