JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.