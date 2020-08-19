Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average is $144.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

