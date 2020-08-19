Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

