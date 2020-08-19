John L. Battelle Sells 770 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $39,323.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,571.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rowe lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.