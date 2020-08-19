Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 3.62% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

