Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.35.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $276.80 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,628.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,661,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,796 shares of company stock valued at $176,951,258 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

