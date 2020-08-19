Jennison Associates LLC Sells 8,981 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.48.

Shares of JD opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $71.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

