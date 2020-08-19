Jennison Associates LLC Sells 54,687 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

