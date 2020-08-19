Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantica Yield worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,630,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after purchasing an additional 349,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 92.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 905,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 18.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 191.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AY. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.