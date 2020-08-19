Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 36,579 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 60.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 945.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 824,421 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

