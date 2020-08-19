Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.