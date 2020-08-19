Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.79 Million in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 145.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. PDC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.