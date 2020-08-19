Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of ODFL opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average is $171.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $196.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.