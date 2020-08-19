Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

